VIRGINIA SYLVIA NONEY LUCERO Virginia Sylvia "Noney" Lucero born in Lower Vallecitos, New Mexico on November 12th, 1931 was called home by our Lord on May 7th. She was picked up by her beloved husband Bobby Lucero, from Santa Fe as she was anxiously awaiting his arrival. She attended St. Mary's Catholic School in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She completed her education and graduated from the Loretto Academy for girls in Santa Fe in 1951. Not only was she beautiful she was an extraordinary wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a remarkable cook. We all brought our empty containers for leftovers at every opportunity. A green thumb, anything she planted thrived. She worked for the New Mexico State Government where she retired from the Motor Transportation Department. After retirement she lovingly helped raise her five grandchildren. She also played a vital part in a small jewelry business called The Rainbow Maker. She loved to watch all sports especially her Dallas Cowboys. She was a proud Texas A&M Grandma. We are going to miss everything about her. Noney is preceded in death by her parents Jose and Lina Ruiz from Ponderosa, New Mexico, her beloved husband of over 60 years, Bobby Lucero; her brother-in-law Billy Lucero and her nephew Billy Dean Lucero. Also her granddaughter-in-law Vanessa Oliver. She is survived by her daughters Roberta Fiorina, Victoria Arias, and Renee Lucero-Hughes; her sons-in-law Peter Hughes, Steve Arias, Gary Fiorina, and Paul Oliver Sr; her grandsons, Paul Robert Oliver, AJ Fiorina, Matthew Fiorina, and James Hughes; her precious and only granddaughter Michelle Rodriguez and her husband Ricky; great-grandsons Ricky Jr and Luke; her sister Lorraine and her husband Raymond Johnson; her nephew Eddie Johnson; her nieces Karen and Carol Johnson and their families; her first cousin Joe Ruiz; her sister-in-law Lida Lucero (Thank you); niece Deeann Lucero; nephews Randy and Ladd Lucero and their families. Her loyal fluffy companion Luna. A tremendous thank you to Christi and Andrea. We love you Noney with all our hearts. Thank you for taking such good care of us. Our foundations are solid and full of love because of you. There will be an immediate family only funeral on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at The National cemetery where she will be laid to rest with our beloved Dad Bobby. A small prayer at that time to remember our Mom will be greatly appreciated. We will celebrate her life with a mass and a reception at a later date to be announced.

