VIRGINIO JOSE (V.J.) BACA V.J. was born in Dilia, NM on November 25, 1924. Family and friends knew him as a gentle man who loved his family, worked with commitment, treated others with respect, and trusted in the Lord. After having lost his father at age 9 and his mother at age 13, as the eldest sibling in the family he worked at a young age as a shepherd in Arizona and farm laborer in Colorado, Montana, and Idaho to provide for the family. In March 1943 he was inducted into the U.S. Army. During World War II he served in France, Luxemburg, Belgium, and Germany. 75 years ago during these dates he was driving soldiers and supplies to the front lines in the Battle of the Bulge. After the war he returned to New Mexico and worked in Albuquerque. In 1955 he married Joyce Yvonne Lovelady, his wife of 65 and half years. In 1961 the family moved to Santa Fe where he devoted himself to raising a family and providing for them. He worked with American National Insurance Company as the district manager for more than 25 years. He and Yvonne enjoyed life in Santa Fe for 56 years. V.J. was involved in community organizations in which he served as leader in several of them: Civitans, Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce, National Association of Life Underwriters, and the Elks Club. He is survived by his wife, sons Stephen and wife Coby, Greg Baca and wife Millie and daughters Kristine Baca and Karla Bejos and husband Andy (Douglas), his sisters Merlinda and Stella and many nieces and nephews. His grandchildren are Nica Marez-Leon, Viva Rosenfeld, Kenneth Connell, Keith Connell, Kimbrough Connell, Ansel Bejos, Bryan Mujica, Briana Baca, Sofia Baca, Gabriel Baca and great grandchildren: Evan Marez, Mike Dominguez, Alana Friedman, Kiera Friedman, Kiedis Connell, Jude Connell, Roman Connell, Seasson Rosenfeld, and Aria Rosenfeld. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Nora and Emily and brothers Ismael and Pablo. A Mass of a Christian Burial will be on Monday, December 23rd, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Santa Maria de La Paz Catholic Church. A Military Burial will be following at 12:45 p.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

