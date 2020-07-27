1/2
VIVIAN RAY ARCHULETA SR.
VIVIAN RAY ARCHULETA, SR. Vivian Ray Archuleta, 80, resident of Santa Fe, NM passed away on July 23, 2020. He was born in Las Vegas, NM. He married Dora B. Archuleta on February 08, 1964 in Santa Fe, NM. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Emelina Archuleta; mother, Sylvia Zuniga; brother, James Zuniga; in-laws, Pascual and Frances Baca. He is survived by his wife, Dora B. Archuleta; daughter, Jackie Portillo (Andy); sons, Vivian Archuleta (Roxanne) and Vicente Archuleta (Peggy); granddaughter, Amanda Portillo (Abraham); grandsons, Adam Portillo (Leah) and Matthew Martinez (Adriana); great-grandchildren, LeiAnna, Nicole, Luciano, Emiliano, Cisco, Areanna, and Auburn. Vivian was a graduate of Immaculate Conception Catholic School, attended New Mexico Highlands University, and received a Bachelor of Science Degree as a 1976 Cum Laude graduate of College of Santa Fe. Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges. He attended Boys State and became a Counselor for many years. He was also a Charter Member Fraternal Order of Police. He received Special Commendation by J. Edgar Hoover on his Valedictory address to the graduating class of Santa Fe Police Department. He retired after 20 years with the Institute of American Indian Arts, also retired after 18 years with Eastern New Mexico University as an Admissions Counselor. Pallbearers: Adam Portillo and Matthew Martinez. Honorary Pallbearers: Godchildren; Beata Baca, Emily Guerrero, Alonso Montoya, David Johnson, Amanda Portillo, and Amber Vigil. A Rosary will be recited on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John's the Catholic Baptist Church located at 1301 Osage Ave, Santa Fe, NM, followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m. Private Interment to follow. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM 87505
505-989-7032
