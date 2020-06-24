W. JOHN GAHERTY On Thursday, June 19, 2020, W. John Gaherty passed away peacefully at the age of 70 at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. John was born on February 17, 1950 in Ithaca, New York. His mother, Janice Rae Gaherty and brother-in-law, Ron Allison preceded him in death. He is survived by two daughters, Katie Lynn Kay of Spring Creek, Nevada; Laura Adams of Elko, Nevada; his father, John E. Gaherty of North English, Iowa; his loving sister, Donna Allison of Jacksonville, Oregon; his brother, Lee Gaherty of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister-in-law, Rhonda Gaherty of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Ben Allison of Medford, Oregon, his nephew, Brandi Greenbaum of Firestone , CO, Tori Gaherty of Colorado Springs, Colorado and his companion in life, Theresa Belanger of Santa Fe, New Mexico. After graduating from Widefield High School, Security, Colorado in 1968, John joined the Navy in April, 1969. He left the Navy in January, 1973. During that time, he was decorated with the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal. John retired from the state of New Mexico July 2012, as the Compliance Director from the office of the Superintendent of Insurance. John was passionate about his motorcycle and all of his friends in his motorcycle riding club. He was happiest when he was traveling with his best friend and companion Theresa on the back of his bike. He will be greatly missed by so many of his friends and family. Services for John will be on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Altitude Ministry, 1612 Pacheco St., Santa Fe, New Mexico, 87505. Reception will follow. Service can be viewed online as well www.altitudeministries.com. In Lieu of flowers, John would appreciate a donation to Wounded Warriors or Disabled Veterans.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.