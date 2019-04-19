Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WALTER OTHELLO FORD JR. View Sign

WALTER OTHELLO FORD JR Walter Ford, 90, of Kerrville, Texas, and Santa Fe, New Mexico, slipped into God's loving arms on April 11, 2019, at his home in Kerrville with his wife and daughters at his side. Walter was born on November 28, 1928, in El Paso to Walter O. Ford Sr. and Marguerite Burkhead Ford. His family soon moved to Dallas where he later attended Woodrow Wilson High School, Class of 1946. Walter attended Baylor, SMU and graduated from Oklahoma University as a Petroleum Engineer in 1950. Shortly thereafter, he started his family and his business, Ford Well Logging Company, in Wichita Falls. In 1970 Walter moved his business (now Injection Engineering Services) and his family to Midland. Walter worked in the oil fields of Texas, Oklahoma, Utah, Montana, and Michigan until retiring to Santa Fe, New Mexico in 1995. Walter was a man of many interests, talents and friends who had a passion for knowledge. He was an avid reader of non-fiction and a lifelong learner who throughout his life collected an extensive library on the many topics that captured his interest. Walter will be best remembered by many as an avid outdoorsman, expert marksman, and hunter. His grand accomplishment was his North American Wild Sheep Grand Slam, which he achieved at age 79. He was a lifetime member of the Texas Bighorn Society, Wild Sheep Foundation, and National Rifle Association, and was also an Official Measurer for the Boone and Crockett Club for many years. In addition to hunting, Walter loved boating and sailing and being on the water at both Friday Harbor in the San Juan Islands and Lake Powell. He enjoyed fly fishing on the American West's best trout streams and studying archeology and the history of early man along the way. Walter was a passionate student of history, particularly Native American, WWII, and Civil War history, and he loved 1940s big band jazz and the Santa Fe Opera. With such varied interests, it is no wonder that he enjoyed his years of traveling the world with his wife, Laura, at his side. Walter will be remembered as a strong presence. Kind. Generous. Witty. A good joke teller. He was passionate about things he liked, and that included Texas barbecue, Blue Bell Vanilla Bean ice cream, green chili chicken enchiladas with ketchup on top, and hot fudge sundaes. He was a One-of-a-Kind man and will be greatly missed by all who loved him. Walter is preceded in death by his son, Walter O. (Trey) Ford, III. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Laura Cox Ford; ex-wife and mother of his children, Barbara Ford; daughters, Sharon Ford Graves (Rick) of Fischer, Karen Ford of San Marcos, stepdaughter Julie Porter (Carl); grandsons, Ford Pierson (Lindy), Chase Pierson (Jenna), Jake Lynch; step-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Mitchel Porter; and great-grandchildren, Oliver Trey Pierson, Emory June Pierson, and Presley Jordyn Pierson. A memorial service to celebrate Walter's big life is planned for Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11 am at the Kerrville Church of Christ. A reception and barbecue lunch will follow at the church. Friends and family are invited to send condolences through the website:

WALTER OTHELLO FORD JR Walter Ford, 90, of Kerrville, Texas, and Santa Fe, New Mexico, slipped into God's loving arms on April 11, 2019, at his home in Kerrville with his wife and daughters at his side. Walter was born on November 28, 1928, in El Paso to Walter O. Ford Sr. and Marguerite Burkhead Ford. His family soon moved to Dallas where he later attended Woodrow Wilson High School, Class of 1946. Walter attended Baylor, SMU and graduated from Oklahoma University as a Petroleum Engineer in 1950. Shortly thereafter, he started his family and his business, Ford Well Logging Company, in Wichita Falls. In 1970 Walter moved his business (now Injection Engineering Services) and his family to Midland. Walter worked in the oil fields of Texas, Oklahoma, Utah, Montana, and Michigan until retiring to Santa Fe, New Mexico in 1995. Walter was a man of many interests, talents and friends who had a passion for knowledge. He was an avid reader of non-fiction and a lifelong learner who throughout his life collected an extensive library on the many topics that captured his interest. Walter will be best remembered by many as an avid outdoorsman, expert marksman, and hunter. His grand accomplishment was his North American Wild Sheep Grand Slam, which he achieved at age 79. He was a lifetime member of the Texas Bighorn Society, Wild Sheep Foundation, and National Rifle Association, and was also an Official Measurer for the Boone and Crockett Club for many years. In addition to hunting, Walter loved boating and sailing and being on the water at both Friday Harbor in the San Juan Islands and Lake Powell. He enjoyed fly fishing on the American West's best trout streams and studying archeology and the history of early man along the way. Walter was a passionate student of history, particularly Native American, WWII, and Civil War history, and he loved 1940s big band jazz and the Santa Fe Opera. With such varied interests, it is no wonder that he enjoyed his years of traveling the world with his wife, Laura, at his side. Walter will be remembered as a strong presence. Kind. Generous. Witty. A good joke teller. He was passionate about things he liked, and that included Texas barbecue, Blue Bell Vanilla Bean ice cream, green chili chicken enchiladas with ketchup on top, and hot fudge sundaes. He was a One-of-a-Kind man and will be greatly missed by all who loved him. Walter is preceded in death by his son, Walter O. (Trey) Ford, III. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Laura Cox Ford; ex-wife and mother of his children, Barbara Ford; daughters, Sharon Ford Graves (Rick) of Fischer, Karen Ford of San Marcos, stepdaughter Julie Porter (Carl); grandsons, Ford Pierson (Lindy), Chase Pierson (Jenna), Jake Lynch; step-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Mitchel Porter; and great-grandchildren, Oliver Trey Pierson, Emory June Pierson, and Presley Jordyn Pierson. A memorial service to celebrate Walter's big life is planned for Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11 am at the Kerrville Church of Christ. A reception and barbecue lunch will follow at the church. Friends and family are invited to send condolences through the website: www.grimesfuneralchapels.com , by selecting the Send Condolences link. The family would like to acknowledge to the comfort and care received from Alamo Hospice in Kerrville. Walter and family were blessed to be part of their ministry and love during his final weeks. Donations in memory of Walter may be made to Arms of Hope (Medina Children's Home) 21300 TX-16, Medina, TX 78055. Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville. Funeral Home Grimes Funeral Chapels

728 Jefferson Street

Kerrville , TX 78028

(830) 257-4544 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close