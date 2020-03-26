Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Jean Van De Valde. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WANDA JEAN VAN DE VALDE Jean was born on July 25, 1934 in Rhama, NM, to Mary Pearl and Aaron D. Wilson. She passed away on March 21, 2020 in Santa Fe, NM with her loving family by her side, including her devoted husband of 70 years, Leonard Van De Valde. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Vicky Van De Valde, sons: Jimmy Bowlin, Wesley and Terry Van De Valde. She is survived by her husband, Leonard; daughter, Stephanie Addington; sons: David and Bill Van De Valde; grandchildren, great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was known as "Momma Jean" by many because she welcomed everyone into her home and was such a loving caregiver. Making meals for family and friends, having everyone together brought so much joy to her heart. She always had something freshly baked in her goodie corner. Jean's top priority was always to take care of those she loved in any way that she could. Her husband, children, grandchildren and all other family were her pride and joy. She was a talented artist, having a ceramic shop in her garage for many years. She also created beautiful paintings on anything that would hold paint. Jean was a woman of many talents with the most caring, loving heart. Her firecracker personality and caregiving ways will be missed by many whom she touched throughout their lives and those that knew her briefly. We love you Momma Jean and know you're dancing in Heaven with your loved ones whom you joined. The family will be holding a Celebration of Life this summer. In memory of Jean, please consider a donation to the or Ambercare of Santa Fe.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020

