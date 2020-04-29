Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Ward. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WANDA WARD Wanda Ward, age 83, beloved mother, was called to her eternal resting place on Friday, April 24, 2020. She entered this world on October 25, 1936, in Clovis, NM, born to Claud Adams and Alta Marie Shaver. The Shaver family came to New Mexico at the turn of the century and settled north of Clovis, NM. Wanda was a graduate of the Colorado School of Banking in Boulder and banking was her life's career. After retirement from the wonderful world of finance, Wanda's interests were varied and wide-ranging with trips to visit her children, flower gardening, bird watching, painting, reading, sewing, and cooking. She was a woman of Christian faith, a loving mother, and supportive wife. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, of 49 years, David M. Ward. She is survived by her son, Terry Ward and wife Penny of Houston TX; son, Russell Ward and wife Donna of Silver City, NM; daughter, Melody Springer of Albuquerque, NM; and son, David Ward and wife Linda of Albuquerque, NM. Wanda had nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. The pioneer stock continues. Internment will occur at Santa Fe National Cemetery at a later date. Please visit our online guestbook for Wanda at

WANDA WARD Wanda Ward, age 83, beloved mother, was called to her eternal resting place on Friday, April 24, 2020. She entered this world on October 25, 1936, in Clovis, NM, born to Claud Adams and Alta Marie Shaver. The Shaver family came to New Mexico at the turn of the century and settled north of Clovis, NM. Wanda was a graduate of the Colorado School of Banking in Boulder and banking was her life's career. After retirement from the wonderful world of finance, Wanda's interests were varied and wide-ranging with trips to visit her children, flower gardening, bird watching, painting, reading, sewing, and cooking. She was a woman of Christian faith, a loving mother, and supportive wife. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, of 49 years, David M. Ward. She is survived by her son, Terry Ward and wife Penny of Houston TX; son, Russell Ward and wife Donna of Silver City, NM; daughter, Melody Springer of Albuquerque, NM; and son, David Ward and wife Linda of Albuquerque, NM. Wanda had nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. The pioneer stock continues. Internment will occur at Santa Fe National Cemetery at a later date. Please visit our online guestbook for Wanda at www.FrenchFunerals.com FRENCH - Westside 9300 Golf Course Rd NW 505-897-0300 Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 3, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close