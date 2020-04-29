WANDA WARD Wanda Ward, age 83, beloved mother, was called to her eternal resting place on Friday, April 24, 2020. She entered this world on October 25, 1936, in Clovis, NM, born to Claud Adams and Alta Marie Shaver. The Shaver family came to New Mexico at the turn of the century and settled north of Clovis, NM. Wanda was a graduate of the Colorado School of Banking in Boulder and banking was her life's career. After retirement from the wonderful world of finance, Wanda's interests were varied and wide-ranging with trips to visit her children, flower gardening, bird watching, painting, reading, sewing, and cooking. She was a woman of Christian faith, a loving mother, and supportive wife. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, of 49 years, David M. Ward. She is survived by her son, Terry Ward and wife Penny of Houston TX; son, Russell Ward and wife Donna of Silver City, NM; daughter, Melody Springer of Albuquerque, NM; and son, David Ward and wife Linda of Albuquerque, NM. Wanda had nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. The pioneer stock continues. Internment will occur at Santa Fe National Cemetery at a later date. Please visit our online guestbook for Wanda at www.FrenchFunerals.com FRENCH - Westside 9300 Golf Course Rd NW 505-897-0300
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 3, 2020