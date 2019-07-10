WATENDE THABATI YAZID On July 4th, 2019, Watende Thabati Yazid entered his eternal rest in his home in Hernandez, NM, at he the age of 61. Born and raised in Philadelphia, PA, his journey for a place in this country spanned from Key West, FL to Berkeley CA finally settling in Northern NM for over 35 years. Kind, thoughtful, patient, a stickler for details and a creator of joy. Nothing made him more proud than his work, his music, and most of all this family. Survived by 4 children: Lisimba, Esau, Tadashi, and Tara and 3 grandchildren: Seneca, Watende II and Katja. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, July 14th, at Railyard Performance Center at 1.30pm.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on July 12, 2019