Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Hayes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WAYNE HAYES APRIL 28, 1954 - JANUARY 2, 2020 For all those who knew Wayne Hayes, and even for many who didn't, he will long remain a part of their lives. Whether it's his prize-winning, hand-turned wooden bowls - one of which was given to Prince Charles and Princess Diana for a wedding gift - the elegantly worked windows, doors and furniture in friends' and clients' homes, the masterfully crafted guitars that he made with so much love, the long evenings discussing history and humanity, or the kind things he did for all, Wayne is not gone, but stays with us. Wayne was a gifted and talented man, and passionate about so many things. An artist with wood and a virtuoso on guitar, Wayne was yet very humble. He lived simply and joyfully, reading voraciously and knowing something about almost everything. He relished his friends and kept them close, generous with his time, knowledge and talent to bring others happiness. Wayne was born in Meriden, Conn. on April 28, 1954. He graduated from Maloney High School and the University of New Brunswick - Fredericton. He called Santa Fe his home for the past two decades, after living and working in Canada and Vermont. He is survived by one brother, Dave Hayes, and was predeceased by his mother and father, and his sister, Wendy. A memorial gathering will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 19, at El Zaguan, 545 Canyon Road, Santa Fe. His ashes will be scattered in the Atlantic Ocean that he so loved.

WAYNE HAYES APRIL 28, 1954 - JANUARY 2, 2020 For all those who knew Wayne Hayes, and even for many who didn't, he will long remain a part of their lives. Whether it's his prize-winning, hand-turned wooden bowls - one of which was given to Prince Charles and Princess Diana for a wedding gift - the elegantly worked windows, doors and furniture in friends' and clients' homes, the masterfully crafted guitars that he made with so much love, the long evenings discussing history and humanity, or the kind things he did for all, Wayne is not gone, but stays with us. Wayne was a gifted and talented man, and passionate about so many things. An artist with wood and a virtuoso on guitar, Wayne was yet very humble. He lived simply and joyfully, reading voraciously and knowing something about almost everything. He relished his friends and kept them close, generous with his time, knowledge and talent to bring others happiness. Wayne was born in Meriden, Conn. on April 28, 1954. He graduated from Maloney High School and the University of New Brunswick - Fredericton. He called Santa Fe his home for the past two decades, after living and working in Canada and Vermont. He is survived by one brother, Dave Hayes, and was predeceased by his mother and father, and his sister, Wendy. A memorial gathering will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 19, at El Zaguan, 545 Canyon Road, Santa Fe. His ashes will be scattered in the Atlantic Ocean that he so loved. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 17, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close