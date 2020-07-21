WAYNE PAYNE Wayne Payne, 77, of Santa Fe passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife Vita, children Barbara (Eddie), Kevin (Charmaine), Rhonda (Ray), Carol, Ronnie (Michelle); grandchildren Jolene, Charlene, Nicole, Crystal, Kevin, Christopher, Dominic; nine great-grandchildren; and brothers Jack, Neil, and Danny. The rosary service will be at held on July 28th at Santa Fe Memorial Gardens at 6:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be held on July 29th at Santa Maria De La Paz Church at 11 a.m. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com