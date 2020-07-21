1/2
WAYNE PAYNE
WAYNE PAYNE Wayne Payne, 77, of Santa Fe passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife Vita, children Barbara (Eddie), Kevin (Charmaine), Rhonda (Ray), Carol, Ronnie (Michelle); grandchildren Jolene, Charlene, Nicole, Crystal, Kevin, Christopher, Dominic; nine great-grandchildren; and brothers Jack, Neil, and Danny. The rosary service will be at held on July 28th at Santa Fe Memorial Gardens at 6:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be held on July 29th at Santa Maria De La Paz Church at 11 a.m. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jul. 21 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Rosary
06:00 PM
Santa Fe Memorial Gardens
JUL
29
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Santa Maria De La Paz Church
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Wayne (Mt little poppa) you were such a sweet and funny and loving Father in Law. Thank you for loving me and always making us laugh. We will forever miss you, rest in peace, until we meet again... Love you.
Charmaine Payne
Family
July 22, 2020
Vita and Family, I am very sorry for your loss. I will keep you and your family in my prayers so that you may find comfort during this difficult time.
Stephanie Rodriguez
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Mrs. Payne, Barbara, Kevin, Rhonda, Carol and Ronnie my deepest condolences to you and your family. May your Husband/Dad live on in your hearts forever full of happy memories.
Lily (Ulibarri) Mayrant
Neighbor
July 21, 2020
Dad, you will be deeply missed, you were such an amazing human being, that was always there for his family no matter the situation. We love you dad
Ronnie
Son
July 21, 2020
No other man like him and never will be. My daddy. Love you
Kevin
Son
