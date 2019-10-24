Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WENDY LEE ADLER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WENDY LEE ADLER Wendy Lee Adler, 66 of Santa Fe passed away on February 27, 2019 after a courageous five and a half year struggle with cancer. Wendy was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Donne Adler of Santa Fe. She is survived by her husband, Stephen Shank, brother, Thomas Adler, both of Santa Fe, and brother, Robert Adler of Phoenix, AZ. With the exception of some years of college at Pitzer College in Claremont, CA and The University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, Wendy spent her entire life in Santa Fe. Wendy worked as a realtor and real estate broker with several real estate agencies for many years. She was interested in and quite knowledgeable about art, literature, antiquities, and anthropology. Wendy and her husband, Steve travelled widely throughout Europe, and in Russia, Mexico, Panama, and Costa Rica. As an avid horsewoman who owned several horses throughout her lifetime, Wendy had many adventures on horseback including a horseback tour across Tuscany with some other Santa Fe women. Also a huge advocate for cats and dogs, Wendy served on the board for the Santa Fe Animal Shelter. Wendy loved her birds. At any hour Wendy and Steve's house was alive with talk, squawk, song, and machine imitations coming from her many parrots and cockatiels. The family would like to thank the continual kindnesses of the Gatitas along with all the rest of Wendy's many friends. We will all miss Wendy Adler's warmth, kindness, sharp mind, and wonderful laugh. Neverland I whispered to the red dirt where my feet touched down, never forget Wendy. Never. I kissed the cold gray boulders where they stood. You know, I said, she will always love you. I plucked a bleached bone from the dry forgiving soil. Never, I said, feel alone; she's always here with you. And the wind moved the black snow-glutted clouds closer. Snow with absolution, it sighed, blow with deliverance. Never let this land slip from the shadow behind Wendy's eyes. She who has loved us all well, She who has laid her gentle hand upon us, rock and bush, shard and dirt skin and bone. She who has placed her own feet upon our breast, the hills, the cliffs, the deep set arroyos. I shouted back to the wind, to the thin gray emptied cloud, thank you for never forgetting my friend. Thank you for tending to her worried soul. I will hold sacred your earthly treasures and you will never forget to guide our way. And the sun emerged. And the light said, you know, one never really grows old here in Wendy's Neverland. Kris Crews

WENDY LEE ADLER Wendy Lee Adler, 66 of Santa Fe passed away on February 27, 2019 after a courageous five and a half year struggle with cancer. Wendy was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Donne Adler of Santa Fe. She is survived by her husband, Stephen Shank, brother, Thomas Adler, both of Santa Fe, and brother, Robert Adler of Phoenix, AZ. With the exception of some years of college at Pitzer College in Claremont, CA and The University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, Wendy spent her entire life in Santa Fe. Wendy worked as a realtor and real estate broker with several real estate agencies for many years. She was interested in and quite knowledgeable about art, literature, antiquities, and anthropology. Wendy and her husband, Steve travelled widely throughout Europe, and in Russia, Mexico, Panama, and Costa Rica. As an avid horsewoman who owned several horses throughout her lifetime, Wendy had many adventures on horseback including a horseback tour across Tuscany with some other Santa Fe women. Also a huge advocate for cats and dogs, Wendy served on the board for the Santa Fe Animal Shelter. Wendy loved her birds. At any hour Wendy and Steve's house was alive with talk, squawk, song, and machine imitations coming from her many parrots and cockatiels. The family would like to thank the continual kindnesses of the Gatitas along with all the rest of Wendy's many friends. We will all miss Wendy Adler's warmth, kindness, sharp mind, and wonderful laugh. Neverland I whispered to the red dirt where my feet touched down, never forget Wendy. Never. I kissed the cold gray boulders where they stood. You know, I said, she will always love you. I plucked a bleached bone from the dry forgiving soil. Never, I said, feel alone; she's always here with you. And the wind moved the black snow-glutted clouds closer. Snow with absolution, it sighed, blow with deliverance. Never let this land slip from the shadow behind Wendy's eyes. She who has loved us all well, She who has laid her gentle hand upon us, rock and bush, shard and dirt skin and bone. She who has placed her own feet upon our breast, the hills, the cliffs, the deep set arroyos. I shouted back to the wind, to the thin gray emptied cloud, thank you for never forgetting my friend. Thank you for tending to her worried soul. I will hold sacred your earthly treasures and you will never forget to guide our way. And the sun emerged. And the light said, you know, one never really grows old here in Wendy's Neverland. Kris Crews Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close