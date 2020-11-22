1/1
WESLEY PATE HORNER
{ "" }
APRIL 29, 1925 - OCTOBER 27, 2020

Wes, born in Virginia, grew up exploring the Blue Ridge Mountains. Achieving the highest merits in the Eagle Scouts, becoming a Naval Officer during WWII, discovering the Great Rocky Mountains, earning a BS and MS from CU Boulder, surveying and orienteering in the Alaska wilderness - all this and more shaped the man who was known for his curiosity, sense of humor, love of family, integrity, creativity, sensitivity, and intelligence. He was truly a Renaissance man.
As a teacher of science, he imparted his love of geology, chemistry, volcanics, and other related subjects to his many students. He taught at The Santa Fe Preparatory School for several years, and also at other private institutions in Colorado. As a creative soul, he was a blacksmith and carpenter. He was a self-made man of the arts, teaching himself. As the husband of a musician, he became skilled at playing the recorder and the harmonica.
Bicycling home one night in Santa Fe, he became lost. He found the North Star and found his way home. On his last journey, I am sure he was similarly guided to his final resting place after a life full of great adventures and lasting love.

Go forth and conquer for the world is small
and you are the giant and in every step you take
will make the ground shake as it rises to meet you
~Atticus Poetry

He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, VV, and is survived by his three daughters Cindy Kahn of Santa Fe, Sally O'Neill of Bozeman, and Pam Porter of Carbondale, CO. He has five grandchildren and one great grandson.
A memorial service will be announced later. Donations in his memory may be made to the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance.



Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 22, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Santa Fe New Mexican

