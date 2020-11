MARTHA JO WESTON

BEST MOM EVER!!!

TWO YEARS AN ANGEL



I said to my soul be still and wait...

So the darkness shall be the light

and the stillness the dancing

-T.S. Eliot



We welcomed Ginny into the world

this year, your first great-grandchild.

She is just as beautiful as her

GREAT-GRANDMOTHER!

You are loved every minute

of every day for eternity!







