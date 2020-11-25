WILLARD FRANKLIN TURLEY JR. AKA FRANK TURLEYCovid-19 stole the life of the internationally recognized blacksmith, educator, dancer, and historian Frank Turley on November 12, 2002.Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Great-Great-Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, Great Uncle, Great-Great-Uncle, Godfather, Native and Ballroom Dancer, Blacksmith, Illustrator, Craftsman, Artist, Tai Chi Chuan Teacher, Educator, Writer, and Best Friend to many, and much more. Papa Frank Turley will be missed beyond words. The love for his wife Juanita was like that of every breath he took. He honored her to his last minutes, where he left us all in Taos, NM.Frank was also known for his mastery of Tai Chi and he hosted a group of Tai Chi students every Sunday in Santa Fe. Whether it was Tai Chi, forge welding or the historic character of ironwork, Turley's knowledge and generosity as a teacher and mentor was legendary. His skill in movement informed his style of blacksmithing and watching him move effortlessly from forge to anvil was akin to watching a feather float on the breeze. His students and family will also remember his keen sense of humor and love of stories.The Artist Blacksmith Association of North America awarded Frank with the inaugural recipient Alex Bealer Award of distinction in 1982 and in 2019 he was again recognized by ABANA for a Heritage Award for his 50 years of Black Smith School. Turley was the only U.S. blacksmith ever recognized twice by ABANA.There are many other accolades that we will share and our families would ask for your forgiveness in this extremely difficult times to understand the importance of social distancing as Frank would not want anyone to get sick from this. We will all meet again at another time to honor Mr. Frank Turley with a memorial. Until then, please be safe and patient to get through this in the best way possible.Preceded by his father Willard Franklin Turley Sn. and mother Nina Lee (Osborne) Turley; sister and brother-in-law, Miriam Lee and Randall Gresens. Frank Turley leaves behind his beloved wife Juanita Turley of Taos Pueblo; sons Jay Turley and his daughter Bekkah Turley; Marc Turley, his wife Phoenix, children Sky, Kiva, Valkyrie, Gaia, and Aria; stepdaughter with Juanita Turley; Mary Esther Winters, husband Carl Winters; grandchildren, David Winters ; great-grandchildren, Jessie (Summer); great-great-grandson Asher Winters; great-granddaughter Winona Winters; great-great-grandchildren Logan Winters and Malaya Winters; great-grandson, Mathias and Dave Winters; granddaughter April Winters; great-grandchildren Marshal and Monet Winters; grandson Patrick Winters; great-grandchildren Even and Payton Winters; grandson Robert Winters; great-grandchildren, Alexia Eve, Jace, Eli, and Royce Winters; stepson Craig Marcus; stepdaughter with Juanita Turley, Kathleen Michaels and companion Leroy Martines; stepdaughter with Juanita Turley, Patricia Michaels and companion James Duran; grandchildren; Gabriel Mozart Abeyta and Margeaux Juanita Abeyta; brother to Frank, Robert Turley, his wife Diana, son Pieter Turley and stepchildren, Shauna and Scott Smith; sister to Frank, Nina Sue Turley, daughter and Frank's niece, Faith Maelee and her children, Frank's great-nieces and nephews, Orion, Sophie, and Daniel Kindel; nephew Ric Bebmis, Jr., wife Linda, great-niece Ariel Shimer, great-great-niece and nephew, Bailey and Liam; great-niece, Shimmer; great-niece, Ria Reinhardt, husband Brian Reinhardt, great-great-nephew, Alton Rienhardt.1935-2020A true Renaissance man, Turley was born in St. Louis, MO and fell in love with ironwork as a child. He would go on to found Turley Forge, the first and longest running of America's ironworking schools. Often called the Granddaddy of Blacksmithing Schools, it attracted an international audience of over 1,600 students during its 50 years of operation. Frank began his career as a farrier but early on recognized the need for an educational facility that would be dedicated to the art and craft of blacksmithing. His knowledge of ironwork included an early career as a conservator, often repairing locks, hinges, tools, and other examples of Spanish Colonial objects from the New Mexico History Museum. His knowledge would lead him to join with the noted New Mexican Historian, Marc Simmons and together they wrote the definitive book on Spanish Colonial Ironwork published in 1981 and reprinted again in 2007. As a young Boy Scout, Frank studied American Indian dancing and this interest ultimately led him to adopt the straight dancing style of widely respected straight dancer, Abe Conklin. Turley participated as a straight dancer in Pow Wows throughout the country and was invited to join as a member of the Ponca Hethuska Society by Clyde Warrior. He was also much sought after as a demonstrator and workshop leader in universities and craft schools throughout the U.S.May the Great Spirit protect you and all your loved ones.Rest in Peace My Dear Husband Frank