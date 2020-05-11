Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM A. "ART" SANCHEZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILLIAM A. SANCHEZ (ART) William A. Sanchez (Art), age 79, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on May 7, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Born in Clayton, New Mexico, raised in Albuquerque and a long-time resident of Santa Fe, NM. Art will be forever remembered for the love he extended to his family, his generous spirit, and steadfast faith. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary of 53 years, his parents Fred and Luisa Sanchez, his siblings Victoria, Fred Jr., Luis, Josie, Archie, Conrad, Alfonso, Margaret, Teresina, and Donald. Art is survived by his sons William "Bill" Sanchez and wife Melinda; Eric Sanchez and wife Teresa; daughter Addy Manriquez and husband Charlie; grandchildren Yvonne, Jennifer, Marilissa, Sophia, Michael, Monica, and Raquel; great-grandson Braden; and siblings Louie, Eva, and Danny. Art served four years in the Navy and thirty-six years in the New Mexico Army National Guard. After his military retirement, Art pursued his dream of becoming an artist. He took classes at the Santa Fe Community College, where he made many friends and developed his talents in various types of media. Ultimately, Art became a gifted "Santero" as he spent many hours working in his home studio in preparation for local art showings and the annual Traditional Spanish Market. Art also enjoyed camping, fishing, having coffee with his retired National Guard buddies and most especially, dancing. Art openly shared his life stories and faith journey with his children and grandchildren, while providing unwavering guidance, direction, and support. His memory and legacy will continue to bless his family and friends. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial celebration with a Christian burial at Santa Fe National Cemetery is pending at this time and will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to The .

