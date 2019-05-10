Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Amorous. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILLIAM AMOROUS William Amorous born in Georgia in 1935, died April 20, 2019. "Wild Bill" earned a BA at UNM's Architecture and Art schools, served in the Army, and designed and built his Santa Fe home where he lived for 43 years. "Bugman" Bill, avid VW collector, worked for the State Highway department, the Bureau of Land Management, helped found the Hondo Volunteer Fire Department, built award winning floats for Fiesta, and could be found Saturday mornings at First Presbyterian Church serving up pancakes with a smile. Known for his big friendly outgoing personality, his infectious extreme optimism and humor, Bill was always ready to tackle any challenge and lend a helping hand. He is preceded in death by his wife Karen, his wife Betsy, his father William, and mother Maggie. He will be greatly missed by his three children; Stacey, Kyndall, and Kevin; step children Jeff and Ryan; grandchildren Kelsy, Karen, Eryn, Julia, Cade, Austin, Sarah and Jorien; and siblings Angela, Martin and Isabel. A celebration of life will be in Santa Fe this fall. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 12, 2019

