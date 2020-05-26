WILLIAM BUCK MEYER William " Buck" Meyer passed away May 19, after suffering a massive stroke 10 years ago. He was born April 3, 1940, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Buck was an avid sportsman and realtor both in Ruidoso, NM, where he started Buck Meyer Realty, and then in Santa Fe for over 30 years. He is survived by his sons Seth and Brett, his grandchildren Evan, Emmett, and Brexton, his brothers Chuck, Dick, and Tom, and his life/work partner Karen Kolbert. He fought valiantly throughout his disability and will be remembered by his family, friends, and colleagues as the vital, fun, and gregarious man he was before his stroke. May he finally be at peace and play all the golf he desires. He will be deeply missed.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 27, 2020