WILLIAM C. GALLAGHER, JR. William C. Gallagher, Jr., passed away on September 1, 2019 of natural causes. He is survived by his wife, Nathalie, four sons and spouses, six grandchildren and spouses, nine great-grandchildren, sister, brother-in-law, two nephews and families, and other family and friends. Burial services will be held on September 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at Rosario Cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Sept. 8, 2019