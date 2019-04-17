Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Conway White. View Sign

WILLIAM CONWAY WHITE William Conway White died at home on March 9, 2019. He was 95 years old. Bill was born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and he also lived in Los Alamos and Santa Fe. Bill joined the United States Navy in 1941 and served as a commissioned officer in the Pacific on a minesweeper during World War II. Following the war he married Joan M. Aslin and began a twenty-five year career in banking. He retired from the Santa Fe National Bank as its president. Bill and Joan both enjoyed drawing and painting. The image of Bill above was drawn by Joan. But Bill's "angels" carved from cedar and juniper scraps are, perhaps, his most appreciated creations. They were freely given as gifts and adorn homes in North Dakota, Wyoming, Indiana, Oklahoma, Wisconsin and all of our homes in New Mexico. Bill was preceded in death by Joan, in 1990. He is survived by his children Stephen and his wife, Alexandra, of Santa Fe; Margaret Creech of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Anita Griego of Placitas and Phillip of Santa Fe; eleven grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. A memorial service was held for his family and neighbors on March 15. Interment followed at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Albuquerque. Arrangements were made by the Berardinelli Family Funeral Home in Santa Fe.

