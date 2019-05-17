Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William David Wright. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILLIAM DAVID WRIGHT William David Wright, 71, went home to be with the Lord on May 13, 2019. He was born on April 11, 1948 to Willie and Ramona Wright. David was born in Madrid and grew up in Santa Fe. David was proud to serve his country as a veteran of the Vietnam War, he enlisted in the US Army March 27, 1967 and was discharged with full honors on April 5, 1970. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service medal and Vietnam Campaign medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Good Conduct Medal, as well as Expert marksman (M-16). David was employed by the State New Mexico, PERA Maintenance Department and The City of Santa Fe Parks and Recreation Division. He was preceded in death by his Father and Mother, Willie and Ramona Wright, Brother Frankie Wright, Sister Claudine Wright and Brother Cruz D. Wright. David is survived by daughters Valerie Wright and Jessica Wright, he also leaves behind 3 grandchildren, David Gonzales, Krystal Wright and Estrella Gonzales, as well as sisters, Rosalie Ashbaugh, Bernadette Baca (Gene), Marian Wright and Debbie Carole Wright, 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Amanda Romero and Diondra Martinez will serve as pallbearers. David's final request was for a graveside service, the burial service with full military honors will take place at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 10:30 am on Tuesday May 21st, 2019. We will always carry your memory in our hearts. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 18, 2019

