WILLIAM GERALD "BILL"LANGENDOERFERMr. William Gerald "Bill" Langendoerfer, 75, of Santa Fe, NM, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.Bill was born on February 12, 1945 in Jefferson City, a son of Gideon O. and Ethel M. (Brandenburg) Langendoerfer. Bill attended Jefferson City High School until he was able to enlist in the United States Navy, proudly serving our country from 1963-1966.Bill started his career with the Jefferson City Police Department in 1966. He then went to work for the State of Missouri until he moved to Pueblo, CO and joined the Pueblo Police Department where he became the IT Director and initiated the installment of computers in police cruisers. Later, Bill joined Disaster Recovery as a Planner, where his determination and hard work led him to speak at the United Nations. He retired in 2003.Bill was a member and past worshipful master of the St. Charles Lodge #241 AF & AM.Bill lived life to the fullest, no matter what he was doing. Some of his favorite adventures were going scuba diving and exploring the mountains in Santa Fe. He enjoyed capturing images and memories through photography. While in the mountains of Santa Fe, he took many photos and came up with many stamped leather ideas. Bill was extremely talented when it came to leather working, allowing his creative side to come out. Bill loved being in the outdoors, and experiencing everything nature had to offer.Survivors include his daughters, Suzanne Smith (Jeffrey), Marilyn "Joyce" Masterson, and Vanessa Sewell; life partner, Kathy Cross; brother, Leonard Langendoerfer (Debbie); sister, Barbara Wooten (Clinton); five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and too many nieces and nephews to count.He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Ronald Langendoerfer, Robert Langendoerfer, Carmen Oyler, and Betty Zaring.Private graveside services with military honors were held on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at Hawthorn Memorial Gardens in Jefferson City, MO. Friends may view a recording of the service by going to his memorial page on the Freeman Mortuary website. Sympathy cards for the family may be sent to the funeral home, or condolences may be posted to his memorial page.In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Patriot PAWS or America's VetDogs.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Freeman Mortuary