WILLIAM H. KENNEDY SAUGERTIES.William H. Kennedy, 73, of Van Vlierden Rd., and formerly of Santa Fe, New Mexico passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019, surrounded by family and friends at the home of his sister. Bill was born in St. Francis Hospital, Port Jervis, NY to the late Arthur and Alice Cahill Kennedy. He attended Saint Mary's School and Port Jervis High School and upon graduation he enlisted in United States Marine Corp. He was stationed in Washington, DC and Camp David. After his tour of duty, he attended Orange County Community College, then went on to Rochester Institute of Technology to study electrical engineering. He was hired by Harris Corp. in Rochester and traveled to many Middle East Countries to set up Communications Systems. After a successful career at Harris Corp., he received an offer from Martin Marietta in Colorado, accepted and relocated there. There he worked on the Hubble space program, Star Wars (Brilliant Pebbles and Smart Rocks). While living in Colorado, his love of sports cars and Harley Davidson motorcycles grew. Bill started collecting them. As time passed he moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico and soon begin teaching Harley Davidson riding classes at their facility. He is survived by his sister, Mary Jane Koster, his nephew, Tom Koster, both of Saugerties. His nieces, Danielle Rawls and Lisa Martin. His grand niece, Kirstie Martin, and his grandnephew, Colm Martin. Also surviving are his cousins Jane Cole and Paula Johnson, lifelong friends, John Fedorka of Washington State and Linda VanHorn of Port Jervis. From Santa Fe, NM he leaves longtime friends Ken and Sherry Graeb, Darlene McElroy and David Stern, along with many whose lives he touched especially his riding group, "The Old Fartz". He was a wonderful loyal brother and friend and many more will miss him. He was pre-deceased by his nephew, Ken Koster. His Funeral Service will be held 6:00 PM Thursday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Cor. Of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Friends will be received on Thursday from 4:00 PM- 6:00 PM. A Funeral Procession will form 10:00 AM Friday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home and proceed to the Blue Mt. Cemetery where a 10:30 AM Graveside Military Service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the ASPCA or the Saugerties American legion. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared at

