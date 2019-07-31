Santa Fe New Mexican

WILLIAM JOSHUA BILL SCHUTZ SR.

WILLIAM JOSHUA BILL SCHUTZ SR. William Joshua "Bill" Schutz Sr. passed away peacefully from natural causes on July 25, 2019 in his White Rock, New Mexico home at the age of 92. His Rosary service will be held in Los Alamos, New Mexico at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 7:00 pm, mass will be at the same location on Thursday, August 8 at 10:00 am immediately followed by a reception at the Parish Hall. Bill will be honored with a full military Internment service at Santa Fe National cemetery on Thursday, August 8 at 2:15 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to on behalf of the "Bill Schutz Sr memorial fund". Please use this link: http://fundraising.stjude.org/goto/Bill_Schutz_Sr For full obituary details, please use this link: www.riverafamilyfuneralhome.com Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 1627A Central Ave. Los Alamos, NM 87544 Phone: (505) 663-6880 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Aug. 4, 2019
