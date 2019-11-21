Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 12:00 PM University Club, Memorial Stadium, UC Berkeley Send Flowers Obituary

WILLIAM (BILL) LAWRENCE DENYER JANUARY 26, 1938-SEPEMBER 28, 2019 SAN RAMON, CA Bill passed away at home after a year-long struggle with cancer. He was born in Los Angeles, California to William and Winifred Denyer. His parents and sister, Carol (Rez) preceded him in death. Bill is survived by his wife Karma and children Karen Willis (Dave), Carl Denyer, and Jessica Dwyer (Kevin). He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Lindsay (Denise), and sisters-in-law Keri and Melissa. Bill has seven grandchildren: Rebecca (Tim), James, Sarah, Hannah, Laurel, Annika, and Gavin and ten nieces and nephews: Peter (Suzanne), Laura, Mark, Jamie, Ben, Kyle (Jamie), Ryan, Leah, Jessica (Joe) and Gracelyn. Bill grew up in Oakland, CA and was active in the Oakland Boys and Girls Clubs. He graduated from Castlemont High School and San Francisco State University with an advance degree from UC Berkeley. He served in the Marine Corps from 1956-1958 where he played in the Marine Corps Band. As an Educator for 60 years, Bill taught all ages; from Pre-K through college-aged students at Pasadena YMCA, UCB, Las Positas, the San Ramon School District and the Santa Fe, NM School District. Bill was Training Director for World Savings, E-Loan, Ellie Mae and was a contract employee for Freddie Mac, Long and Foster, Wells Fargo and HUD where he shared his love of learning with many. He enjoyed music, playing both the French horn and piano with the BETTE band and was a Cal sports fan. Go Bears! He guided his family and taught them how to work hard, never stop learning, outdoor camping and how to play music. He loved Jack London's Credo where he truly embodied "The proper function of man is to LIVE". A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the University Club, Memorial Stadium, UC Berkeley at 12PM where lunch will be served along with love and laughter. RSVP to billdenyerservice @ gmail.com . In lieu of flowers, the family wishes you to contribute to the Oakland Boys and Girls Clubs. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 24, 2019

