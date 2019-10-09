WILLIAM (MICHAEL) SMITH William (Michael) Smith, 70, passed away, at home, on October 4, 2019. Born August 29, 1949 to James Lewis Smith and Yvonne Eassom. Survived by his wife of 25 years, Jane Prince-Smith, his stepdaughters Carla Danielson and Lilly Prince, his siblings Susan Smith, Jane Smith, James Smith, and Paul Smith, and their spouses and children. He will be honored with a military burial on October 10, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. For full obituary go to the Riverside Funeral Home website: www.Riversidefunerals.com Services entrusted to: RIVERSIDE FUNERAL HOME OF SANTA FE, 3232 Cerrillos Rd. (505)395-9150
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 10, 2019