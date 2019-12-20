Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIE MARQUEZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILLIE MARQUEZ AUGUST 30, 1928 ~ DECEMBER 19, 2019 On Thursday, December 19, 2019, Willie Marquez was called home by our Lord with the love and presence of his family members surrounding him. Mr. Willie Marquez, 91 years of age, born August 30, 1928, in Alcalde, NM, is preceded in death by his mother, Anita Bustos, father, Jose Marquez, son, Larry Marquez, and his two sisters, Llugie Trujillo and Cruzcita Diaz. Willie lived a full and wonderful life serving his country during WWII immediately upon graduating Espanola High School in 1945. Willie was always known for his hard-working attitude which is revealed through his occupational experiences working for University of California Labs (now LANL), his Post Aviation experience, and finally retiring from the State of New Mexico. However, nothing in Willie's life mattered more to him than his family. Willie was a proud husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He showed love and support for all those around him while maintaining his love of telling stories, Northern New Mexican artwork, and dancing to old time Rock 'n Roll. Willie is survived by his sister Ermma Norris and Ermma's Husband Billie Norris; his wife, Maureen Marquez; son, Tony Marquez, Tony's wife, Dolores Marquez; his grandson, Ian Anthony Kaiper-Marquez, Ian's wife, Anna Kaiper-Marquez; his granddaughter Sara Marquez, Sara's husband, Enrique Gullien, and their daughter, Jojo Gullien. Though Willie has left his earthly body, we know that he is watching over us and his legacy lives within each and every one of us. Willie Marquez will not be forgotten for he lives on through every story we tell and every dance we dance. Willie's Pallbearers will be: Dwight Velarde - Nephew, Paul Quintana - Friend, Joseph Trujillo - Nephew, Jimmy Dominick - Friend, Danny Norris - Nephew, James Norris - Nephew. Honorary Pallbearer: Bill Norris - Brother-in-Law. Services are pending, please look on

WILLIE MARQUEZ AUGUST 30, 1928 ~ DECEMBER 19, 2019 On Thursday, December 19, 2019, Willie Marquez was called home by our Lord with the love and presence of his family members surrounding him. Mr. Willie Marquez, 91 years of age, born August 30, 1928, in Alcalde, NM, is preceded in death by his mother, Anita Bustos, father, Jose Marquez, son, Larry Marquez, and his two sisters, Llugie Trujillo and Cruzcita Diaz. Willie lived a full and wonderful life serving his country during WWII immediately upon graduating Espanola High School in 1945. Willie was always known for his hard-working attitude which is revealed through his occupational experiences working for University of California Labs (now LANL), his Post Aviation experience, and finally retiring from the State of New Mexico. However, nothing in Willie's life mattered more to him than his family. Willie was a proud husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He showed love and support for all those around him while maintaining his love of telling stories, Northern New Mexican artwork, and dancing to old time Rock 'n Roll. Willie is survived by his sister Ermma Norris and Ermma's Husband Billie Norris; his wife, Maureen Marquez; son, Tony Marquez, Tony's wife, Dolores Marquez; his grandson, Ian Anthony Kaiper-Marquez, Ian's wife, Anna Kaiper-Marquez; his granddaughter Sara Marquez, Sara's husband, Enrique Gullien, and their daughter, Jojo Gullien. Though Willie has left his earthly body, we know that he is watching over us and his legacy lives within each and every one of us. Willie Marquez will not be forgotten for he lives on through every story we tell and every dance we dance. Willie's Pallbearers will be: Dwight Velarde - Nephew, Paul Quintana - Friend, Joseph Trujillo - Nephew, Jimmy Dominick - Friend, Danny Norris - Nephew, James Norris - Nephew. Honorary Pallbearer: Bill Norris - Brother-in-Law. Services are pending, please look on www.berardinellifuneralhome.com for more information. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close