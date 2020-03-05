Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilton Wiggins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILTON WIGGINS Wrapped lovingly in his favorite blankets, Wilton Wiggins passed away in the early hours of February 20, 2020, with his husband and partner of 40 years, Douglas Lee and their dog, Thadeus 2, by his bedside. He was 85. Wilton was a noted hand bookbinder and an accomplished watercolorist who was born in Pulaski, VA, on August 22, 1935. Together with Lee, they founded their bindery, 12th Night West, in their previous home in the Stuyvesant area of New York City. In 1991 they moved their bindery to Santa Fe. "I remember Wilton telling me, 'I don't know how we got here, but I'm so happy in this space with you,' " Lee said. "We needed to find a place that would support our living space as well as a perfect place for our bindery." That perfect place was Santa Fe, where they began doing restoration work for bookshop owner Nicholas Potter. "Our whole life together was pretty wonderful," Lee said. "It just seemed so right for us." In 2000, they published "The Booklover's Repair Manual," with Estelle Ellis. It was noted as "a first aid kit in a box detailing how to repair and preserve the books we love." The kit, which was published by Alfred A. Knopf, contained the tools and materials to help "ordinary people fix ordinary books they treasure." It was reflective of the way Wilton Wiggins approached life: Ordinary things made special because of the love people put into them. In lieu of flowers, condolences and gifts to help Douglas Lee age in place would be deeply appreciated. These may be sent to Douglas Lee, 1012 Marquez Place, #207A, Santa Fe, NM 87505. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 6, 2020

