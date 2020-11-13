JUNE G. WOODJune moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico in 2015 to be near her children. She is survived by a daughter Margaret of Santa Fe, a son John of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and six nieces and nephews and their families. June was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Gayle Ritch and Phyllis Kelly, and brother Frank L. Gouin.June G. Wood was born October 14, 1921 to Frank and Gertrude Gouin, in Duncan, Oklahoma. She graduated from Duncan High School in 1939 and received her Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Pipe Organ in 1943 from Oklahoma State University. During her college years, she was selected for Who's Who in America Colleges and Universities, was a member of Sigma Alpha Lota National Honorary Music Fraternity, and Pi Beta Phi Sorority.She lived in Colorado Springs, Colorado then Norman, Oklahoma for 54 years, where she raised her two children. In Norman, she was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church. She also belonged to the Music Theatre/Opera Guild, Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art at Oklahoma University, and the Firehouse Art Center. Her remarkable accomplishments included playing her Reuter pipe organ she had built for her home and traveling to Europe, Egypt, the Caribbean, and Alaska. She also enjoyed many summers at her family's cottage on Togus Pond near Augusta, Maine.Rivera Family Funeralsand Cremations417 East Rodeo Rd.Santa Fe, NM 87505Phone: (505) 989-7032