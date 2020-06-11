WOODLAN P. SAUNDERS Woodlan P. Saunders, known as W.P. or affectionately as "Dub," passed away May 27, 2020 in Amarillo, Texas after fighting various health issues for several years. Dub was born on April 27, 1940 in Hobbs, New Mexico to Woodlan P. and Virginia Lee Saunders. Dub spent his formative years in Santa Fe, New Mexico and attended high school at the New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI) in Roswell, New Mexico. During his time at NMMI, he was awarded the title of "Best New Cadet" and was a part of the 1958 championship ski team. Dub continued his education at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia where he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity and served as pledge trainer and Vice President of his fraternity. Dub subsequently studied at the University of Florida in the School of Architecture. Dub had a long professional career in the construction business in Santa Fe, New Mexico and owned a prominent business, Saunders Construction Company, for many years. In addition to a successful professional career, Dub was most proud of his four daughters; Kevan, Madge, Kirsten, and Rachel. He also loved spending time with his two young granddaughters, Mayla and Eleanor, and was hoping to move to Denver to be closer to them. Dub enjoyed horses and was always involved in horse shows, spent countless hours riding and caring for his horses, and spoke fondly of his numerous pack trips in the Pecos Wilderness. He also loved his annual hunting and fishing trips with friends. Dub's other passion was skiing, often skiing the Santa Fe Ski Basin with family and friends. One of his favorite pastimes was pulling "Texans" out of snow banks on the way to the ski run with the family's Jeep. Dub's notable travels took him to Australia with a rotary group from Santa Fe, Alaska, Hawaii, and last May, a trip to North Carolina and Virginia for a reunion with his fraternity brothers from Washington and Lee. Dub leaves behind four wonderful daughters; Kevan in Santa Fe, Madge in Denver, Kirsten (Max) in Denver, and Rachel in Minneapolis; two granddaughters, Mayla and Eleanor; sister, Mary Lee Reese (Rick); and niece Paige Wyatt (Jeff) of Bozeman, Montana, and his dearest friend of many years, Wanda Haaland of Amarillo. There will be a Celebration of Life honoring Dub in Santa Fe at a future date. Please e-mail celebratedub@gmail.com and leave your contact information should you be interested in further details regarding the Celebration of Life. Visit the website: https://www.schoolerfuneralhome.com/ to leave your condolences. The Pecos Wilderness of New Mexico held a very special place in Dub's heart, and he spent many years on trail rides in the wilderness with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Mexico Wild at https://www.nmwild.org/donate/. Select "Make a tribute gift" to make a donation in Dub's name. You may also make a donation to the charity of your choice in Dub's name.
