YOLANDA BARBERO AGE 66 1/18/1954 - 1/23/2020 Yolanda Barbero passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020 with her daughter by her side. She proceeded in death by her husband, Eloy P. Barbero and her son, Patricio E. Barbero. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Antonio); grandson, Cisco Leos; granddaughters, Annalise Leos and Angelica Barbero, she is also survived by her sister, Isabel (David); and brother, Rudy; nieces, Georgia Sanchez (Peter, Felipe, and Marie); Lydia (Anthony and Aly), and Maria; sister-in-law, Tessie; brother-in-law, Frank; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Thursday January 30th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Rivera Kiva Chapel located at 417 E Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM with burial to follow at Rosario where she will be laid to rest in peace with her beloved husband and son. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 29, 2020