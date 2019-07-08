Guest Book View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

YOLANDA NIEVES PACHECO SEPTEMBER 19, 1951 - JULY 3, 2019 Adventurer, Mother, feminist, grandma, warrior, guide. She was born on September 19, 1951, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She attended the Loretta Academy until it was merged with St. Michael's High School and was part of the first co-ed graduating class of St. Michael's in 1969. She worked with the Bureau of Land Management, moving her way up to becoming a computer systems analyst and ultimately retiring from this position. Yolanda enjoyed river rafting, motorcycle riding, reading, taking trips with family, and sharing her power with those around her. She was a fierce and free spirit taking life head on making sure everyone around her enjoyed the adventure. On July 3, 2019, Yolanda lost her battle with uterine cancer less than a year after being diagnosed. She was surrounded by family when she met her mother (Eva Pacheco), her father (Carlos Pacheco), and her nephew (Trevor Skrupskis) who proceeded her in death. Yolanda was the heart of her family, ensuring everyone was supported and loved. She is survived by her partner of over 20 years, Ernest Sanchez, who had been taking care of her for the past year with love and compassion; grandson, Aaron Myles Galindo of Olympia, Washington, who she referred to as "Sangre de mi Corazon"; daughters, Andrea Sanchez-Turner, of Vancouver, Washington, and Alejandrina Lanoue of Taos, who ensured their mom was comfortable and respected; son-in-law, Charles Turner along with grand-dogs (Cherry Blossom, Ronin and Frank); brother, Carlos Pacheco of Santa Fe, who remembers fondly and with laughter all the trouble she got him into growing up; sisters, Michelle Skrupskis of Albuquerque, and Diana Pacheco of Santa Fe, who came and held their sister's hand during the last few days, singing to her and keeping her surrounded by joy; nieces, Iliana Pacheco, and Vivian Skrupskis, nephew and god-son, Douglas Pacheco, all of Denver; and god-daughter Madison Barker of Albuquerque. She had many friends and family beyond these few and will be deeply missed by all of them. Many felt the warmth of Yolanda and accompanied her on her adventures from Zion National Park to Orcas Island. She was the life of the party and the guide to help others move beyond their comfort zone and recognize their power. A rosary will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, 7:00 pm, at Bernardinelli's Family Funeral Service, located at 1399 Luisa Street, Santa Fe, New Mexico. A Funeral mass will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, 10:00 am, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish located at 417 Agua Fria Street, Santa Fe. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Cancer Foundation for New Mexico in Yolanda's name. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

