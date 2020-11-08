1/1
YOUNG BLAINE
BLAINE YOUNG

Architect and River Rafter Blaine Young died peacefully on October 21, 2020, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Born James Blaine Young on January 9, 1934 in Baltimore, Maryland, he graduated from Princeton in 1955 with a Degree in Architecture and moved with his family to Santa Fe in 1971.
He is survived by daughters Jessamyn, Kelly, and Rebecca, son Justin, nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. His daughter Lisa died in 2018. He was a generous, compassionate man and an amazing cook. Throughout his life, the interplay of humans and their environments engaged his creative mind, and until his last day he was drawing plans and solving the puzzles of architectural design. The river was his natural habitat.
We will miss you terribly and thank you for the richness you brought to our lives.



Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 8, 2020.
