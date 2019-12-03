YVETTE LORRAINE GARDUNO Yvette Lorraine Garduno, daughter of Ralph and Rosella Rodriguez was born February 21, 1961 in Santa Monica, California. Yvette grew up in Culver City, CA, moved to Bountiful, Utah, home of her father and settled in Santa Fe, New Mexico, home of her mother. There she met and married Ernie Garduno, this union was blessed with a son, Jesse Garduno. Yvette lived life to it's fullest, loved humor and was telling jokes till the end. She quietly departed this life Thursday, November 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. All those who knew her will forever cherish her life. Yvette, is survived by her father Ralph; son Jesse; grandson Noah; sisters Mona, Debra, Donna; brothers Anthony, Ruben, and numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Rest In Peace.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 4, 2019