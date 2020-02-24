YVONNE PRIOR YVONNE PRIOR, 86, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at her Santa Fe home, following an extended illness. She was born July 10, 1933 in London, England, United Kingdom, the daughter of Violet and William Churcher. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Antony Prior. Yvonne has been a resident of Santa Fe for 30 years. She is the much loved partner of Jack, Mother to Dimitri, Chris, Ross and Paul; grandmother to Isabella, Reuben,,Claire, Jade, Antony, Connor, Courtney, and Henry. She was a passionate artist and a unique soal--she will be missed A Celebration of Her Life will be held at the Rivera Family Kiva Chapel on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 1:30 pm with Hollis Walker facilitating the service. Her urn will be placed with her husband, Antony, at the Santa Fe National Cemetery privately with her family present. Her family has requested memorial contributions be offered in her name to the . Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 25, 2020