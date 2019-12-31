ZACHARY MILES MCKINLEY Zachary Miles McKinley, age 25 of Santa Fe, NM, dearly Beloved son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend was carried by Heavens Angels and placed in the arms of Jesus on December 26, 2019. Zachary is preceded in death by his Grandpa William "Bill" McKinley, and survived by his Mother Celina Lopez (Jacob Sorrell), Father Timothy "Tim" McKinley (Kris Dahl), Stepfather Rick Sandoval, sisters and nephew whom he loved with all his heart and soul, Richelle McKinley (Patrick Romero), Katrina Sandoval , Angelina Sandoval, Jaydyn Romero (nephew) Grandmothers whom Zachary adored Celina O Lopez, Jaqueline Tumbrella-Dendahl and Grandfather K.T Lopez. A visitation will be held at Mission Viejo Church prior to the Funeral Service at 11:30 am on Thursday, January 2, 2020, Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm with interment to follow at Memorial Gardens. To view full obituary please visit the on-line guestbook for Zachary at www.RiversideFunerals.com Arrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of: Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Road (505) 395-9150
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 2, 2020