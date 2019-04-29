Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zion Seth Lalo Sandoval. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

ZION SETH LALO SANDOVAL Zion Seth Lalo Sandoval, age 15, a lifelong resident of Santa Fe went to be with our Lord on April 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his great-grandfathers; Lalo de Herrera, Ivan Sandoval, Johnny Etheredge, and Leonard Tuner and great grandmothers Olympia Sandoval, Mary Lewis Etheredge, and Lee Esther Locke. He is survived by his parents father Benjamin Sandoval and mother Candace Etheredge Sandoval; brother Miles Sandoval; Grandmother Patsy Sandoval, Great Grandmother Agatha de Herrera, Grandfather and spouse Anthony Sandoval and Evelyn, Aunt Trish Gonzales and Anthony, spouse, cousins Isaac Angel, Angelo, and Dezeree Gonzales. God father, Ralph Perea, God sister and brother, Evangaline and Xavier. Grandmother, Nona, Brenda Parry and spouse Joe Carroll, Papa and Nana, Mark and Jill Etheredge. Great grandparents. Tom and Nancy Cooper. Uncles Greg and Cooper. Cousins Ashlyn, Jaeden, Kaden. Domestic family Brandon, Savannah Johnson as well as many more family and friends. Zion was a beloved son, brother, grandson, friend and teammate. He was a kind, loving, caring, beautiful soul who only wanted to make the world a better place, or maybe always a plot to take over the world. For anyone who knows him knows he got pride and joy out of joking and pranking all he could. He would have wanted everyone to celebrate his life and not be sad in his passing. So please honor him with memories of love, not tears. For all his teammates, he would have wanted you all to fight for him so go out there and leave it on the mat for Z. On Tuesday April 30, 2019 Catholic Mass at 10am at Santa Maria de la Paz followed by Burial Service at Rivera Cemetery, 2pm reception and celebration at Warehouse 21. Please celebrate Zion by wearing PURPLE! Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032





