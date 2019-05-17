Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ZULEMA SANCHEZ. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

ZULEMA SANCHEZ ZULEMA SANCHEZ, age 89 and long-time resident of Santa Fe NM passed away at home surrounded by family, on May 9, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Joe P Sanchez, her parents Inez and Julian Trujillo of Madrid NM, siblings Julian, Mary, Catalina and her son in laws, Arcenio Ortiz and Douglas Jones. Zulema was born on August 19, 1929 in Madrid NM and was raised in both Madrid and Cerrillos NM. She then moved to Santa Fe where she worked for New Mexico State Dept. of Transportation and then Emberline for a few years in the 1950s. Upon establishing the family owned business of Capitol Painting, Zulema and Joe ran the company together for 40 years, which served residential and commercial clients in Santa Fe and surrounding cities. Zulema was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them and especially loved her role as Nana. She is survived by her daughters Teresa Ortiz, Esther Sanchez Jones, Patricia Anaya (husband Christopher). Grandchildren Shawn (wife Jesika), Justin (wife Alana), Sulena (husband Paul), Frances (husband Gary), Camille (husband Ben), Emma and Angel. Along with her great grandchildren Dominc, Shelby, Kayla, Isabella, Anthony and Ethan. She leaves as well, many loving nieces and nephews and friends. The family would like to extend special thanks to all the nurses and CNAs with Del Corazon Hospice who assisted with Zulema the las t few years and months of her life. A Rosary will be held on Friday May 31, 2019 at 9:30am with a mass of Christian Burial following at 10:00am at Santa Maria de la Paz Catholic Community. Visitation and a reception to immediately follow in the church hall. The burial will be Monday, June 3, 2019 at 1:30pm at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. For those unable to attend, please sign our guestbook for the family at: riverafamilyfuneralhome.com Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 29, 2019

