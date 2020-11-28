Saratoga Springs, NY- A. William Colonell, “Bill” died on November 22, 2020 after a short illness.Born and raised in Highland Falls, NY Bill was the son of the late, Arthur W. and Marie (Krammer) Colonell Sr. He graduated from college with a business degree and served his country in the Army from 1968-1972. Bill worked at the Adirondack Trust Company for thirty one year’s making many lifelong friendships with his coworkers. He rose to the level of officer, retiring as assistant vice president head of bookkeeping. Bill enjoyed traveling, especially to Cape Cod and loved to partake in fine foods and drink. Bill enjoyed watching sports and especially loved playing and watching golf. He was a die-hard Yankee and Duke fan. Bill was a voracious reader with a dry sense of humor and appreciation for sarcasm. He enjoyed donating to people in need, often doing so quietly. Bill believed in education, hard work and charity. He was a communicant of St. Clement’s Church.In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by an infant son, Gerard Benton Colonell.Bill was a loving husband, father and brother, he was truly a devoted family man.He is survived by his wife of 52 years, the love of his life, Maureen Benton Colonell; his sister, Lynn Ann Colonell; four children, Rebecca Hilliker and her husband, Jerry, Andrew Colonell and his wife, Robyn, Amanda Colonell and Matthew Colonell; three grandchildren, Rocco, Avery and Violet; his wife’s many siblings, their spouses and children.There will be no calling hours.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Clement’s Church, 231 Lake Ave., by the Very Rev. James Ebert, pastor. Bill’s Mass will be streamed through the St. Clement’s Church Facebook page. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery, West Ave.Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home of 628 North Broadway (518-584-5373).In lieu of flowers please consider giving to a charity of your choice
Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com
