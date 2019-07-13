|
SARATOGA SPRINGS Adriana Gomez Piccolo, 38, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019 Community Hospice Inn, surrounded by her loving family and friends.She was born in Morristown, NJ, to parents of Italian and Spanish heritage. Adriana grew up in Madrid, Spain and was a graduate of University Antonoma in Madrid. She then attended Skidmore as a Language Assistant. Adriana went on to earn her Masters Degree and SUNY Albany and began her Doctorate studies. She worked at the Children's Department of Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga and as an office manager for ACASE (Association for the Cooperative Advancement of Science and Education). Adriana enjoyed cooking, baking, music and theatre. Adriana was a people person, always thinking of other before herself. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother and daughter. Adriana will be dearly missed by all.She is the cherished daughter of Francsico Gomez Pomeda and Anna Piccolo Panico. Adriana is the beloved wife of Stephen Dinyer and the devoted mother of Sam and Johnny. She is the sister of Paco and Sandro Gomez Piccolo. Adriana is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Adriana's family on Tuesday from 10:00 am to 12 :00 noon at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave. Colonie. An opportunity for sharing and reflections of Adriana will be held at 12 noon at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Albany Rural Cemetery. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to www.gofundme/help-AdrianaGomezPiccolo
Published in The Saratogian on July 14, 2019