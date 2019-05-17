Saratoga Springs, NY - A.J. Sarno passed away Thursday May 16 at his home in Saratoga Springs holding the hand of Dolores (Dee), his beloved wife of 60 years. He shared his final days with Dee and his children Dawn Nolan, Douglas Sarno, and Dina Slawson, leaving this world with the same determination, grace, and humor he demonstrated in every one of his 82 years.As one of nine children, A.J.’s life was always centered on family and he was most proud of his three children, ten grandchildren (Michael, Lauren, Christopher, Gregory, Ryan, Jeffrey, Mark, Mirelle, Connor, and Aaron) and two great grandchildren (Hudson and Audrey).He was born in the Bronx to John and Angelina Sarno and grew up in New York City. While an excellent student, he left High School at age 16 to work in his Uncle’s hardware store to help support his family. Pride in his country was a strong motivation throughout his life and he enlisted in the Army at 18, where he served in Korea, attended the Army’s Advanced Leadership School, received his GED and began earning college credits. Over time, he was able to balance a demanding career, be a devoted husband and father, and still find time to steadily complete his education. He was always learning, attending countless management programs including at the University of Virginia and Cornell University, ultimately earning his Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Syracuse University.After marrying Dee in 1959 and starting their family, he joined the Postal Service. Starting from the bottom, he quickly became a supervisor and joined their management development program, sparking a life-long passion for how to make organizations work. His career brought him to Roanoke Virginia where he served as District Manager for southwestern Virginia and West Virginia, and Syracuse, New York where he served as Postmaster and District Manager for central New York. He completed his career as a trainer at the Postal Service Management Academy in Potomac Maryland where he loved to see people learn the power of communication and collaboration.Upon retiring from the Postal Service, A.J. started Creative Quality Concepts, a consulting firm to work with organizations around the country to improve their management and leadership. After a few very successful years, cancer cut his second career short. With the same dogged determination he demonstrated in every aspect of his life, he fought and beat three different cancers over almost 20 years. He swore that cancer would not beat him and it did not, as he was cancer free when he died.In his last decades, he devoted himself to family and faith. He built on his strong beliefs of the power of peace and love and cooperation to establish the InterFaith prayer breakfast. Working with Steve Sullivan, they brought together faith leaders and local residents to think deeply about faith, and community and peace in what became a monthly institution in Saratoga.In addition to his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, he is survived by his brothers Dominic and Michael and his sister Dolly.Relatives and friends may call from 10am to 12 noon Sunday, (May 19) at the Wilson Chapel at Skidmore College followed by a service at 12 noon in the chapel. A reception will follow at 1:30 pm at Longfellows Restaurant, 500 Union Ave. Burial, with military honors, will be conducted at 9am, Monday (May 20) in Greenridge Cemetery, Lincoln Ave.In lieu of flowers please make donations to Community Hospice of Saratoga.Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/aj-sarno Published in The Saratogian on May 18, 2019