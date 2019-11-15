|
Queensbury, NY - Albert Francis Ramsey, 80, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019. A lifetime resident of Saratoga, he was born on December 25, 1938, to the late Frank and Mildred Ramsey. He was married to his beloved wife Dolores (Prada) for 38 years, until her passing in 2008. Albert was predeceased by his brothers Robert (Gloria) and Lester (Anne) and grandson Justin Ramsey. Survivors include sisters Viola Monroe (Larry), Lillian Billings (Earl) and brothers Larry (Susan) and Joseph Ramsey, sister-in-law; Betty Mangona (Carl) and Fran Gailor (late Bill). Albert also leaves behind his eight children; Joseph (Angie, daughter Sierra), Lillian Brown (Terry), Mildred Dickenson (Daniel), Albert (Mary), Patricia Bush (late David), Robert, Ruth Palmer (Stanley), Brenda Stephens (late Carl), nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.Albert attended Saratoga Springs High School. He retired from the Saratoga Harness Racetrack after 30 years of service. He will long be remembered by his deep blue eyes, dedication to his family and his sense of humor. He enjoyed spending time with his family; listening to country music and loved watching his son Joseph perform as an Elvis Presley tribute artist throughout the Capital District.There will be a private burial service in the springtime with immediate family only. http://www.lastingmemories.com/albert-f-ramsey
Published in The Saratogian on Nov. 16, 2019