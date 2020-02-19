|
|
Warner Robins: Albert George LaDue, died on Monday, February 17, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Monsignor Fred Nijem officiating. Burial will follow with Full Military Honors at Andersonville National Cemetery at Noon. The family will greet visitors at the church for one hour prior to the funeral.Bing was born to George and Bertha Duquette LaDue in Saranac Lake, New York on June 28, 1935. He graduated from Saratoga Springs High School and attended SUNY at Cobleskill.He served in the Air Force for 27 years and then spent 17 years working for OHMEDA.Bing loved sports, playing both tournament softball and basketball into his 80’s. An avid non-fiction reader, he enjoyed the morning delivery of his Wall Street Journal.As a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, he served as a Eucharistic Minister.He was preceded in death by his brother, Frank LaDue.Bing leaves behind his wife of nearly 60 years, Patricia “Penny” LaDue; daughter, Theresa Morgan (Monty) of Ponder, Texas; sons, Thomas and Edward LaDue of Atlanta; grandsons, Tanner and Clay Morgan (Sarah) of Texas; sister, Mary Ellen Tarantino of Saratoga Springs, New York; brothers, John LaDue (Karen) of Bradenton, Florida and Jim LaDue (Barbara) of Saratoga Springs, New York.Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements. http://www.lastingmemories.com/smsgt-albert-g-bing-ladue-usaf-ret
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 20, 2020