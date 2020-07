Or Copy this URL to Share

Albert K. Monroe of Ballston Spa, 76, passed away July 4th after courageous battle with cancer. He was predeceased by wife Beatrice in 2012 and daughter Vikki in 1968. Services will be held at Burke Funeral Home, N.Broadway in Saratoga, NY on Thursday July 9th at 10am followed by burial at Maplewood Cemetery in Wilton, NY.



