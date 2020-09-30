GANESVOORTA-Albert R. Donaldson (Moose), age 81, peacefully passed away at home on Friday, September 25 th , 2020 with his family at his side. Albert was born on September 16, 1939 in Gouverneur, New York, the son of the late Omar Donaldson and May Morris Donaldson Albert was a machine operator for Hudson Pulp & Paper in Schuylerville for many years. Albert enjoyed the great outdoors, fishing, and enjoying time with friends and family. He also enjoyed Karaoke singing and small engine repair. Most of all though, he loved spending time with family and friends. Albert is survived by his beloved wife, Clara Donaldson; son; Carl A. Donaldson (JoAnne), Keith R. Donaldson (Dottie), Albert R. Donaldson Jr., Jeffrey S Donaldson; sister, Martha LaMarche; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him dearly. He is preceded in death by his son, Kevin Donaldson and brothers Omar Donaldson and Alfred Donaldson. At the family’s request there will be no calling hours or service at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/albert-r-donaldson