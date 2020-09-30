1/1
Albert R. Donaldson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GANESVOORTA-Albert R. Donaldson (Moose), age 81, peacefully passed away at home on Friday, September 25 th , 2020 with his family at his side. Albert was born on September 16, 1939 in Gouverneur, New York, the son of the late Omar Donaldson and May Morris Donaldson Albert was a machine operator for Hudson Pulp & Paper in Schuylerville for many years. Albert enjoyed the great outdoors, fishing, and enjoying time with friends and family. He also enjoyed Karaoke singing and small engine repair. Most of all though, he loved spending time with family and friends. Albert is survived by his beloved wife, Clara Donaldson; son; Carl A. Donaldson (JoAnne), Keith R. Donaldson (Dottie), Albert R. Donaldson Jr., Jeffrey S Donaldson; sister, Martha LaMarche; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him dearly. He is preceded in death by his son, Kevin Donaldson and brothers Omar Donaldson and Alfred Donaldson. At the family’s request there will be no calling hours or service at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/albert-r-donaldson


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saratogian from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-4844
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saratogian.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved