|
|
BALLSTON LAKE:Alberta A. Gates, age 74, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Gateway House of Peace in Ballston Spa, with her family at her side.She was born on April 13, 1945 in Providence, Rhode Island, the daughter of the late Albert G. Gates and Concetta DiPanni Gates. She was a 1963 graduate of St. Mary Academy of the Visitation in Providence.Alberta was a bookkeeper for Chelsea Place Psychological Services for many years prior to retiring and she continued even until her illness set in. She was an avid New York Giants and Yankee fan, she enjoyed cooking and spending time with her friends, but most of all she loved her Italian family and was very committed to the traditions of growing up Italian. Cooking meals and celebrating family gave her great joy. Christmas Eve “La Vigilia” (the Feast of the 7 Fishes) was especially important to her!!Alberta is survived by her loving daughters, Dr. Gina Cosgrove (Stephen) and Lisa Leveillee (Michael). She is also survived by her sister, Sandra Brown; five grandchildren, Matthew, Andrew, and Kaitlyn Cosgrove, Tabitha and William Calise; niece, Jennifer Brown, nephews, Scott Brown and Michael Brown. She will be missed dearly by the many additional family members and friends she leaves behind.A graveside service at St. Ann Cemetery, 72 Church Street, Cranston, RI will be postponed to a later date. There will be a celebration of life to follow in New York at a future time. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Gateway House of Peace, 479 Rowland Street, Ballston Spa, NY 12020.Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/alberta-a-gates
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 31, 2020