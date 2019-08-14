|
|
Greenfield: Alberta “Bertie” M. Kahl, 88, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Born in Porter Corners, NY on April 13, 1931, she was the daughter of John and Gladys Jones.Bertie was the head cook for Greenfield Elementary School for many years before retiring. She loved the casino, and went there as often as she could. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, and going out for an early breakfast. Her greatest joy was her beloved grandchildren and she treasured the time she spent with them.Bertie was full of energy and was always the life of the party. She had a youthful spirit and a quick wit. An outgoing, strong, and fiercely independent woman who was sure to brighten any room she entered. She will be incredibly missed.She was predeceased by her husband Harry and her brothers Ivan and Sam. Bertie is survived by her sons Harry Kahl (Colleen) and Timothy Kahl (Coree); granddaughters Tammie, Becky and Melissa; sisters Betty Hall and Ilene Sutfin; six great granddaughters (two great grandsons on the way), and many nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service 11am on Saturday, August 17 at Middle Grove Cemetery, Middle Grove Road.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/alberta-bertie-m-kahl
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 15, 2019