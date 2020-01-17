Home

Alfred ð ‡redâ€ Hans Maurer Jr.

Alfred ð ‡redâ€ Hans Maurer Jr. Obituary
Glenville, NY - Alfred “Fred” Hans Maurer Jr., 77, passed peacefully on January 14, 2020. Born July 24, 1942, he was raised in Ballston Spa, New York by parents Thelma and Alfred Maurer Sr. Family and friends are cordially invited to calling hours at the Glenville Funeral Home Monday from 4 pm to 7 pm with a prayer service beginning at 6:30 pm. For online condolences please visit GlenvilleFuneralHome.com. Please see full obit at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saratogian on Jan. 18, 2020
