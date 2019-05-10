|
|
QUEENSBURY – Alfred Salmonson, age 73, peacefully passed away on Thursday, May 09, 2019, at Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing surrounded by his loving family.He was born on June 8, 1945, in Saratoga Springs, NY, the son of the late Neles Salmonson and Laura Morrissey Salmonson.Alfred was an auto mechanic for Carrol’s in the Saratoga Springs area for many years. He was an avid hunter, he loved fishing, camping and everything about the Adirondacks. He was a man who loved everything “country”, especially John Wayne. He loved to laugh and make others laugh. He will always be remembered for his signature everyday look, wearing his baseball cap. Alfred is survived by previous wife, Donna Hunt; daughters, Heidi Taylor (Michael), April Salmonson; brother, Gerald Salmonson (Cheryl); sisters, Helda, Alma Woodcock (Roger) and many friends who will miss him dearly. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Richard, Clifford and Edward Salmonson.Family and friends may call from 11:45 am to 12:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.A funeral service will be held at 1 pm on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami Fl 33131 or go to www.apdaparkinson.org.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/alfred-salmonson
Published in The Saratogian on May 11, 2019