Alice Joan Gaul
Saratoga Springs, NY - Alice Joan Gaul, 85, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 25, 2020) at Ellis Hospital. Born on Sept. 17, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Gudrun (Johannessen) Torjussen and was a capital area resident for many years.Alice had been employed as a proofreader for the NY Telephone Co. prior to her retirement. A devout Roman Catholic, she was a member of St. Clement’s Church, volunteered in the parish choir and was a life professed member of the Fraternities of St. Dominic. She is survived by her husband of over forty-seven years, Deacon William H. Gaul, Jr.; their son, Matthew (wife Karen and their daughter, Callista), all of Clifton Park and one sister, Gail Dean of Round Lake. Survivors also include Deacon Gaul’s six children and Alice’s two nephews. Relatives and friends may call from 2 to 4pm Wednesday (Dec. 2, 2020) afternoon only, at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing and Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway (518-584-5373). Face masks and social distancing is required and to respect the family’s wish, kindly maintain a brief visitation, allowing others the same opportunity. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am Thursday (Dec. 3) in St. Clement’s Church, 231 Lake Ave., by the Very Rev. James A. Ebert, pastor. Private burial for the immediate family will follow at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.Memorials may be made in Alice’s name to St. Clement’s Church, 231 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com. www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/alice-joan-gaul


Published in The Saratogian from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
