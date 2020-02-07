Home

DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Mary the Assumption Church
Waterford, NY
View Map
Alice Mary Parker Lahue

Cohoes – Alice Mary Parker Lahue, 95, of Cohoes entered thru the gates of heaven on Friday, February 7, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born and raised in Cohoes and was the daughter of the late Leo and Alice Parker. Alice graduated from Keveny Memorial Academy in the Class of 1942. After graduation Alice went to work as a bookkeeper at the Manufacturers’ National Bank in Troy before starting a family with her husband Gerald B. Lahue of 70 years. She was a homemaker most of her life taking care of her three children. She worked as a Teacher’s Aide at Abraham Lansing School. She was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church, Cohoes where she was a member of the choir, the St. Ann’s Society and the craft group. She’s now a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Waterford. She enjoyed Bingo, gardening, the beach, crafting, knitting, and proudly cooking for her husband and children. She especially cherished her grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Gerald B. Lahue, her son Gerald J. Lahue, her brothers Leo and Joseph Parker and her sister Marie Leque. Alice is survived by her two daughters, Jacquelyn Lahue of Cohoes and Laurie (John) Birdsall of Saratoga Springs, her granddaughters Kaitlyn (James) Boyd of Saratoga Springs, Lisa (Kyle) Irving of Corinth, Megan Birdsall of Saratoga Springs and Sarah Anne Lahue of NYC, her great- grandchildren Leo and Cruz Boyd and Auden and Sawyer Irving. Also survived by her brother John W. (Marie) Parker of Saratoga Springs and nieces and nephews. Friends who wish to remember Alice in a special way may donate to the St. Vincent DePaul Society food pantry at St. Mary the Assumption Church, Waterford in her memory. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Charles Sulzman and Eva La Fond who made it all possible for keeping Alice at home and her husband, Gerry. Funeral Monday, February 10, 2020 at 9:30am at St. Mary the Assumption Church, Waterford where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Joseph’ s Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may call at the DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes on Sunday from 2 to 4pm. For condolences, www.dufresnefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/alice-mary-parker-lahue
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 8, 2020
